Miami (AFP)

Romanian Sorana Cirstea, ranked 74 in the world, achieved a heavy-caliber surprise by defeating Belarusian Arina Sabalenka, ranked second in the world, 6-4, 6-4, on her way to reaching the semi-finals of the Miami Tennis Championships.

Sabalenka, the winner of the Australian Open earlier this year, entered the match as an extraordinary favourite, but she made many mistakes and showed a lot of tension during the exchanges.

On the other hand, Cirstia, 32, who did not lose any group in this tournament, reached this role in this category of tournaments, for the first time since 2013, specifically in the Canadian Toronto Games, when she lost to American Serena Williams.

“In fact, I do not find the appropriate words to express what happened. I played the match, and I was hoping it would be a difficult match. I tried to withstand it,” said Cristia.

She added: I am very happy with my performance today, I honestly did not expect this result.

And the Romanian succeeded in taking advantage of the weightlessness of the Belarusian, and broke her serve twice in the first set, to win it in 36 minutes.

Sabalenka lost her serve at the beginning of the second set, but she corrected the situation, before committing mistakes again, especially the double, including when the serve was in her possession “6 times”, which allowed Kristia to settle the result in her favour.

Kirstia, who is seeking to win her third title in her career, will meet in the semi-finals with Czech Petra Kvitova or Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Cirstia’s level began to improve, since she contracted with Swedish coach Thomas Johansson, and reached the quarter-finals of the Indian Wells tournament, defeating Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, ranked fourth in the world, before renewing her victory over the latter in Miami as well.

It is noteworthy that Sabalenka reached the final of the Indian Wells tournament 10 days ago, and lost to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.