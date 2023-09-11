The North American Coco Gauff won her first Grand Slam cup at the age of 19, after beating the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, one of the favorites of the season, in the US Open women’s final.

Gauff comes with a rising star, as his youth and skill have been something to talk about in this edition of the tournament. Inspired by her idol, Serena Williams, the young African American is becoming a household name among tennis fans.

But the triumph of one athlete inevitably ensures the defeat of another. This is the case of Aryna Sabalenka, who had positioned herself above Gauff in the first set, with a result of 6-2.

However, Gauff came forward and overcame the Belarusian in the next two sets, with 6-3 and 6-2 in her favor.

In the dressing rooms they recorded a frustrated Sabalenka, who took one of his rackets out of his bag and smashed it on the floor and threw it in the trash. Although she maintained her composure on the court, you could see the anger she felt over her loss in the US Open women’s final.

Aryna is positioned as the next world number one in women’s tennis. However, Luck did not smile on him in the final. After the strong blows to the racket, he calmly grabbed it before throwing it into a trash can in the dressing room.

