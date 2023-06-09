Aryna Sabalenka goodbye to Roland Garros and Paris: ko with Karolina Muchova

The defeat in the semifinals of Roland Garros against Karolina Muchova hurts Aryna Sabalenka’s heart: ahead 5-2 in the third set he then lost 7-5 seeing the dream of winning the Grand Slam shattered by challenging his Majesty Iga Swiatek in the final. No match therefore between number 1 and 2 in the world (WTA ranking) in Paris. “Obviously I’m very disappointed. I had many opportunities and I didn’t take them. It was a tough match and she played incredible tennis.” the words of the Tiger of Belarus. “I have completely lost my serve. After serving for the match, she stepped forward and played more aggressively. I lost the rhythm, I was no longer present”, said the tennis player from Minsk. But there’s more.

Aryna Sabalenka and the chaos at Roland Garros (Svitolina handshake, Russia-Ukraine war). “I was emotionally hurt”

Aryna Sabalenka at the press conference after the defeat in the semifinals of Roland Garros against Karolina Muchova made it clear that he had also suffered the backlash from the controversies of the previous days and of these weeks related to the failed handshake that was refused at the end of the quarterfinals by the Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina. With all the discussions about Russia-Ukraine warhis position on the conflict and the role of Belarus (and a former colleague attacked her calling her a ‘pathetic woman’). “I never thought about not playing. I was emotionally sick and couldn’t sleep. But the only thing I can do well in this life is play tennis, so I try to focus on that,” Sabalenka said. “Today I don’t want to talk about politics, you already have all my statements. I’m exhausted right now, but I think it’s just because of the game. I think it’s normal to feel like this after two weeks of non-stop matches on clay.”

Post-Roland Garros Sabalenka the Tiger of Belarus returns to Wimbledon

A year ago Aryna Sabalenka and the Russian tennis players were excluded from Wimbledon. This year he will be able to participate in the Slam on grass. The Minsk Tiger talks about her happiness in view of the return to London: “I will rest and go back to training. Wimbledon? I’m super excited, can’t wait to go back to play the tournament. I like playing there, I like the atmosphere”

Aryna Sabalenka, the Belarusian Tiger greets Paris and Roland Garros

Meanwhile Aryna Sabalenka said goodbye to Paris with a nice social post in which he thanked the hotel where he stayed in the two weeks of Roland Garros recalling having received a “warm welcome and such a pleasant stay!”. And an aurevoir to the French capital: “Thank you Paris for your support and for an unforgettable two weeks! I will miss you dearly! Until next time!”

