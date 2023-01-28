the belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (5) won her first Grand Slam title after beating Kazakh Elena Rybakina (22) in the final of the Australian Open by a tight 4-6, 6-3 and 6-4, after two hours and 28 minutes of struggle.

Sabalenka, the champion

Sabalenka wins her first Grand Slam in Australia

“I want to apologize for my English because I am still shaking with nerves. She is a great player and I hope to face her in more Grand Slam finals. Of course we will have many more battles, ”she said during the trophy presentation.

The Minsk tennis player, who hit 17 direct aces, put the finishing touch on an impeccable Australian tourin which he won the title in Adelaide and the first ‘major’ of the season, after losing just one set in the final of the latter tournament.

A double fault by the Belarusian opened a final that was played under the clouds that covered a Rod Laver Arena with hundreds of empty seats in the upper ring.

The match continued with the expected script, after each one scored three direct aces in the first three games of a first set with few long exchanges.

The ghosts of a recent past embittered by double faults peeked through the head of a Sabalenka who let slip the first service game of the match.

The ‘aces’ kept happening and the score reached 3-4, with a Sabalenka who had not quite found her rhythm with the second serve, and resorted to a first serve instead despite the risk it entailed. She managed to return Sabalenka’s break to make it 4-4, and her problems with double faults helped the defending Wimbledon champion to score a counter-break that led to the subsequent 4-6. The negative note of the first set for the Belarusian was a poor second serve, with which she scored 33% of the points disputed, and with which she committed five double faults. The start was doubtful in a second that started with serious problems for the fifth seed when it came to closing her serve but, after saving two break points, she arranged a first game to take the lead for the first time in the match. Her nervousness faded as she was able to use her second serve to open the court and start the point ahead, and she stole a serve game from a Rybakina who began to pay for the physical wear and tear by lowering her incidence with direct serves.

At 5-3, the two players delighted the crowd at a Rod Laver Arena that was attended by actor Russell Crowe and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Sabalenka closed with a spectacular ‘ace’ with her second service, a set that ended with seven direct aces and just one double fault, which contrasted with the five in the first set.

The clash acquired an aroma of a decisive moment and both tennis players frowned, and increased their concentration on the serve, to arrive with more options at the end of lifting the title. At 3-3, the new world number two took a step forward from the rest of her and got a crucial break in what was her second chance to break in the game, to impose a 4-3 in favor of she.

Nerves flared again, just as they had at the start of the match, and the champion Sabalenka needed four match points to close out a match that ended after a long forehand from Rybakina. Sabalenka won the duel for becoming the best puncher on the circuit and corroborated it with her 17 aces and 51 winners.

With his victory in a Grand Slam, he confirmed his emergence in a WTA Olympus that has threatened his presence in the top-10 for the last five years, as well as his participation in three ‘major’ semifinals.

The tennis player from Minsk ushers in a year that could bring her closer to a first world position that moves away by almost 4,000 points, after winning her first eleven clashes of this young 2023.

EFE

More sports news