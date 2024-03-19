Konstantin Koltsov, partner of Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, has died at the age of 42. Koltsov, a former ice hockey player who played in the NHL for the Pittsburgh Penguins, was a regular presence supporting Sabalenka at tournaments.

He was in Miami when he died, and the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement: “According to investigators, on Monday, March 18, 2024, at approximately 12:39 a.m., the Bal Harbor Police and Fire Department were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbor Resort. The Miami-Dade Police Department's Homicide Bureau responded and took over the investigation.'apparent suicide by Mr. Konstantin Koltsov”. The number two in world women's tennis has often mentioned Koltsov on social media in pictures and messages.

Koltsov's death was announced by the Russian ice hockey team Salavat Yulaev Ufa, where Koltsov was an assistant coach. A statement on the club's website reads: “It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that Salavat Yulaev's coach, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away. He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues and fans. Konstantin Evgenievich forever entered the history of our club. Koltsov won the Russian championship and the Gagarin Cup as part of Salavat Yulaev and did an excellent job in the coaching staff of the team. The Salavat Yulaev hockey club expresses its condolences to the family and friends of Konstantin Evgenievich Koltsov”.

Koltsov represented Belarus at the 2002 and 2010 Winter Olympics and also served as coach of the national team. A statement on the federation's website reads: “The Belarusian Hockey Federation expresses its deepest condolences to the family, friends and everyone who knew and worked with Konstantin Evgenievich.” The Pittsburgh Penguins also paid tribute, saying in a statement on their website: “The Penguins offer their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Penguins forward Konstantin Koltsov. The Belarus native was the pick of the first-round pick of the Penguins in the 1999 draft and was with the team from 2003 to 2006, playing 144 NHL games.”

Pictures showed tributes to Koltsov outside the Ufa Arena posed by fans of Salavat Yulaev. Sabalenka, who won her second Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, is in Miami and is expected to play her first match at the Miami Open later this week, although her participation is now in serious doubt. It is the second tragedy to strike the 25-year-old Belarusian, whose father Sergey, also a former ice hockey player, died in 2019 at the age of 43. Sabalenka's victory at the Australian Open fulfilled the dream she shared with her father of winning two Slam titles at the age of 25 and, speaking in Melbourne, she said: “It was really important. Obviously he's my biggest motivation It was everything to me.”