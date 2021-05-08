Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka conquered the Madrid Masters 1,000 this Saturday by defeating world number one Australian Ashleigh Barty 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 in the women’s final. Sabalenka thus took revenge at the Stuttgart tournament, where the Australian prevailed, to claim her first clay court title and secure a place in the top five in the world on Monday.

The Minsk player, who has been intractable at the Mutua Madrid Open, continued to showcase her attacking game to beat Barty in one hour and 41 minutes and break the Australian’s 16-game winning streak on European clay. Sabalenka, 23, and the youngest finalist in the Madrid tournament since the Romanian Simona Halep in 2014, started strong taking the first set with a resounding 6-0 without giving her rival a chance.

Barty reacted in the second heat, helped by a precision descent from the Belarusian. This is how the Australian scored the second set, the first that Sabalenka lost in the tournament. Annoyed by the gusty wind that crept into Madrid’s Caja Mágica, the two tennis players were evenly matched in the third set. Barty seemed to be ahead, but with 4-4 on the scoreboard Sabalenka broke his opponent’s serve to get 5-4 and close the game and victory with his serve. Sabalenka succeeds the Dutch Kiki Bertens, winner in 2019, on the Madrid throne, since in 2020 the tournament was not held due to the coronavirus pandemic.