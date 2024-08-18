Cincinnati (AFP)

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka reached the final of the Cincinnati Masters 1000 for the first time in her career, defeating world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland 6-3, 6-3.

The win is a great revenge for Sabalenka, who lost the finals of the Madrid and Rome tournaments to Swiatek in the previous months.

Sabalenka, who has reached the semi-finals of this tournament four times, will advance to second place in the world rankings, one week before the start of the US Open, the fourth Grand Slam tournament.

Sabalenka’s victory did not come without a fight, as she had to make up for losing nine match points while leading 5-1 in the second set.

Sabalenka lost her serve, reducing the score to 3-5, but after a long wait she was able to decide the result by breaking Swiatek’s serve in a match that lasted nearly two hours.

“I finally broke the barrier,” Sabalenka said of reaching the final. “It was a very tough battle with Iga, and we also had to be patient because of the weather.”

The match witnessed some rain showers, which stopped the match several times.

“On match points, I had to say to myself that this is why she is the world number one, and I will fight until the last point, I just had to keep doing my job and go for the win,” Sabalenka continued.