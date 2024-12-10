Aryna Sabalenka has been named WTA Player of the Year for the first time after the Belarusian won two Grand Slam titles and secured the world number one ranking at the end of the year, the governing body of women’s tennis announced. .

After successfully defending her Australian Open trophy in January, Sabalenka won the US Open crown in September for her third Grand Slam title and overtook Iga Swiatek to top the world rankings a month later.

Lulu Sun won the Newcomer of the Year award

He also won tournaments in Cincinnati and Wuhan to finish his 2024 campaign with four titles.

International tennis media also voted Paris Olympic gold medalists Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini as the year’s best doubles team, while American Emma Navarro was named the season’s most improved player.

Navarro, ranked 38th at the end of 2023, broke into the top 10 in September after winning his first title in Hobart and making six semi-final appearances, including Flushing Meadows, during the season.

Lulu Sun won Newcomer of the Year after the New Zealander reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon as a qualifier, helping her rise to No. 40 in the world after falling outside the top 200 in January.

Former world number two Paula Badosa, who ended her 2023 season early due to a back problem that put her future in the sport in doubt, was named Comeback Player of the Year.

After returning to the circuit this season, the Spaniard won the Washington title and also equaled her best Grand Slam performance by reaching the quarterfinals of the US Open to finish the year in 12th place.