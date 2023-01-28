By Shrivathsa Sridhar

MELBOURNE, Australia (Reuters) – Aryna Sabalenka won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over 22nd seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. this Saturday, in a thrilling final between two of the most exciting hitters in the world.

The 11th consecutive win of the year also means the Belarusian will return to second in the rankings behind Iga Swiatek, reaping the rewards of her improved mental stability and service to emerge as a genuine threat at major tournaments.

Rybakina went 3-1 up with a comfortable grip after fifth seed Sabalenka lost her big serve with a double fault and sent a long forehand, but the Kazakh came under pressure and allowed her opponent to tie the opening set at 4 to 4.

Rybakina reacted immediately at Rod Laver Arena and got another chance as Sabalenka double-faulted for the fifth time and sealed the set with a great serve that the Belarusian returned to the net.

It was the first time Sabalenka, the Adelaide champion, had lost a set in 11 matches this year and the jitters began to show a bit before the 24-year-old pulled herself together and saved two breakpoints in the opening game of the next set.

Sabalenka then found some consistency to take a 4–1 lead, after which he let out a great roar and leveled the match with his 11th and 12th aces which took the match at Melbourne Park to a third set.

Sabalenka served with poison and poked holes in Rybakina’s defense, taking a 5-3 lead. She then double-faulted on a matchpoint and squandered two more before finally prevailing to claim the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

She walked to Rybakina’s courtside and gave her a hug before going upstairs to hug her team.