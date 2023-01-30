Aryna Sabalenka, the Minsk tiger hunts Iga Swiatek after the Australian Open

The victory ofAustralian Openhis first Grand Slam in his career, in the final against Elena Rybakinaweighs a lot in the WTA ranking: Aryna Sabalenka flies from number 5 to world number 2. Between the belarusian tiger (the feline is tattooed on his left arm because 1998 – his year of birth in China was the year of the tiger and then this nickname derives from the physical power combined with the speed of the shots he puts on the field) and the summit is only the polish Iga Swiatek. The gap is still strong (4,300 points), but after the Melbourne Major the feeling is that tennis has found a new queen.

Aryna Sabalenka (photo Lapresse)



Aryna Sabalenka, unflagged tennis player at the Australian Open. Lukashenko’s toast in Belarus

She who was unable to participate in last year Wimbledonwhich ousted i Russian and Belarusian tennis players (“The situation is terrible and we all know it. I am and we are obviously worried about what is happening. If I could do something to bring about peace, I would: unfortunately, however, I cannot do anything. But what was the point of excluding us from Wimbledon?) and who won this Australian Open without being able to represent his homeland: no national anthem to celebrate his triumph, nor the Belarus flag on the scoreboard and palmares next to his name. The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenkomeanwhile was filmed toasting the health of Aryna Sabalenka. “Now she has everything she needs,” he said while sitting at a table with fruit, flowers and vodka, according to a video broadcast on the “Pool Pervogo” Telegram channel, near the Belarusian presidency. “We must wish her personal happiness, health and new victories. Aryna, to yours!”, Lukashenko’s words, with a small white dog lying on the table in front of him.

Read also

Sabalenka, the Belarusian tiger avenges Giorgi (Camila sensual version ‘Manga’: what a photo!)

Subscribe to the newsletter

