New York (Reuters)

Aryna Sabalenka reached the final of the Cincinnati Open for the first time, after a comfortable 6-3 6-3 win over world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland.

American Jessica Pegula beat Spain’s Paula Badosa 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the other semi-final, which was briefly interrupted by rain.

Sabalenka is playing in her ninth ATP final, while Pegula is playing in her fifth final in the category.

In the third meeting between the two players this season, and the first on hard courts, Sabalenka, the third seed from Belarus, showed her strength and speed in the game.

Despite her attempts to come back near the end, Swiatek struggled to keep up with Sabalenka’s speed and accuracy and was ultimately unable to close the gap.

Pegula, who won the Canadian Open last week, has now won nine in a row and is seeking to become the first player since Eun Goolagong in 1973 to win the Canadian and Cincinnati Opens in the same year.