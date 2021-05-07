Dax (Union)

The skilled “Sabah” Lias Racing Management faces the challenge of 11 male horses in the Al Wathba Stallions Cup race – Berri Esha, tomorrow at the French Dax Racecourse, which is held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to support and publish races Purebred Arabian horses in Europe sponsored by His Highness International Festival.

The Al Wathba Stallions Cup races series is held in line with the festival’s strategy to support owners and educators on the local scene and in most countries of the world. The race is held for a distance of 2,300 meters on the grass track, in which 12 purebred Arabian horses of four years of age and older participate, competing for cash prizes of 14,000 euros.

The four-year-old Sabah, a descendant of Shadeed and the Persians, the Wathba Fortune, had run four races, during which she won once in the 2500-meter Berri Muhammad Okeli race, which was held last year at Agen Racecourse.

“Sabah”, who will participate for the first time this season, is led by the knight Ortiz Mendesabel, under the supervision of coach de Jolimin. And competing for the title «Gatsby de Puzzles» by Marcel Mezy, under the supervision of Thomas Forsy, and led by Millie Laurie Follard, and the 5-year-old horse scored 3 wins out of a total of 9 appearances.

Among the strongest candidates is the dowry “Dream of Dreams” for Athba Farm, under the supervision of Elizabeth Bernard, and led by Jean-Bernard Egum. The son of “Gulnar Khaldiya” won twice, and finished sixth in the first category race.

The festival is supported and sponsored by the Department of Culture and Tourism, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the National Archives, the main partner, the official partner Etisalat, the strategic partner for National Feed, and Emirates Airlines, the official carrier. The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, the Viola Company, the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, and the Emirates Arabian Horse Society.