Sabadell starts the second round this Sunday with a high-altitude duel. Visit to Almería, a team that fights for direct promotion to First Division. The harlequins hope to continue transmitting good feelings, chain five league games without falling, and settle in the positions of permanence. This is the great objective for which Sabadell is fighting this season, the Salvation, and the wardrobe is aware that we have to be more regular and improve in the Nova Creu Alta. And more considering that many of the options to follow one more campaign in Second pass through their stadium.

Sabadell is immersed in a projected passionate fight for salvation and, looking at the calendar that awaits him in this second round, he is aware that the permanence in the Nova Creu Alta will be played. It has an easy explanation because four direct rivals have to visit them in this second leg of the campaign. They are Zaragoza, Tenerife, Cartagena and Albacete. Of the last seven classified in Second they will only have to visit Castellón and Alcorcón. A priori it is something that favors Sabadell, but for this they must improve their performance at home a lot. This course, the Nova Creu Alta is not accompanying the Hidalgo team and is that It is the worst place in the category silver of Spanish football. So they have only added nine points in 11 games after reaping two victories (Leganés and Las Palmas), three draws (Alcorcón, Castellón and Lugo) and six defeats (Espanyol, Mirandés, Almería, Málaga, Fuenlabrada and Oviedo).

The current dynamics of Sabadell is good because it has become a difficult block to overcome and, in addition, the arrival of Álvaro Vázquez has awakened even more illusion and ambition. Showing yourself as a solid block will be crucial to achieving permanence. In addition, there is more positive data because against the four direct rivals who have to pass through the Nova Creu Alta in this second round, the results already accompanied him in the first section. Only Albacete, current bottom, beat them (3-0), but They achieved a valuable draw for La Romareda against Zaragoza (0-0) and attacked Cartagena (1-2) and Tenerife (1-2).