César González-Bueno and Josep Oliu, CEO and President of Sabadell, respectively. THE COUNTRY

Banco Sabadell obtained a profit of 73 million euros, 21.7% less than a year earlier, in the first quarter of the year, the opening of its new CEO, César González-Bueno. This result is achieved after having reduced provisions by almost 40% and despite the fact that the interest margin, which accounts for the banking business, fell by 5.1%, to 833 million euros. The good news is that its British subsidiary TSB returned to profits, bringing the group two million euros between January and March. Without their contribution, the Vallesan bank would have closed the period with a fall of 7.1%.

More information

In the relevant event sent this Friday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Sabadell argues the evolution of the results of its banking business due to the environment of negative interest rates in the euro area, a lower contribution from the portfolio of fixed income (better known as ALCO in financial jargon) for the sales made in 2020 and for the lower commissions, as overdrafts have been reduced.

González-Bueno defended the results, which he attributed to the “excellent result of the commercial activity” and the “increase in credit investment, meeting the needs of families and companies.”

The bank explains that the reduction in commissions, of 2.2% year-on-year, is basically motivated by the sale of Sabadell Asset Management, which would have caused a reduction of 16 million as it had managed fewer assets. Commissions on sight accounts are the ones that grew the most in the quarter, at a rate of 20%, standing at 65 million euros, followed by those related to payment orders.

Higher volume of mortgages

The credit business was one of the bank’s mainstays between January and March, with a rise of 3.2%, supported by the operations guaranteed by the administrations. In Spain, loans with the support of the ICO to minimize the impact of the economic crisis produced by the coronavirus amounted to 8,847 million euros, while TSB managed 606 million pounds (697 million euros) of its British equivalent, the Bounce Back Loans. The volume of mortgages shot up 35%, making last March the best in the history of Sabadell in that market.

Regarding the moratoriums, one of the concerns of the bank given the uncertainty of the moment of the exit from the crisis, the Vallesana entity has an outstanding balance of 1,986 million euros in Spain and 326 million pounds (375 million euros ) in the United Kingdom.

Customer funds, meanwhile, grew 6.8% year-on-year. The increase in deposits reflects an improvement in savings by Spanish families due to a reduction in consumption and spending in the midst of the pandemic, affected by the reduction in mobility and social interaction.

The CET1 ratio full loaded, which marks the bank’s capitalization, stands at 11.96%, which means being in a higher position than required. The capital ratio is 16.7% and non-performing loans 3.7%.

Transfers in the first line of management

The bank, which announced its intention to formalize an ERE for 1,600 people, has reduced its workforce by almost 3,000 people in the last year, to stand at 21,000 workers. It has also closed around 300 offices in the last year. The group expects to begin to see the fruits of its efficiency plan from the second quarter, with an annual impact of 141 million euros.

After the fiasco of the integration in BBVA due to the disagreement in the price to pay for the Sabadell, the entity announced a profound revolution within its management structure, whose highest visible head is González-Bueno. He has assumed the first managerial position of the entity in replacement of Jaime Guardiola, while Josep Oliu has remained as president. González-Bueno has introduced changes through signings in the first lines of management that are under him with the aim of introducing changes in the strategy and, above all, providing a message of change in an entity that fails to trigger the value of its action.