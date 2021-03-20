12 games from the end, what will remain after today’s match ends, nor will the Sabadell not even the Sporting the playoff will be secured. But it depends on what come by today, Especially if either of the two wins, it can be decisive for the final stretch of the campaign (follow the game live on AS.com). Sabadell suffered a painful defeat against a direct rival and cannot afford any more stumbles at home while the Sporting, which has been revealed as the second best team of the second round. A visiting victory today would mean the fifth in eight games, of which they have not lost any.

On the local side, the main determining factor for gentleman is the organization of your lead. With Juan Hernández and Querol on leave, he will not be able to count on Álvaro Vazquez, owned by Sporting and with a clause in his loan contract that prevents him from playing today. What’s more, got injured in the last training session before the game. Despite the losses, Sabadell has enough options, but it remains to be seen how Hidalgo organizes it. Stoichkov is non-negotiable (He was a substitute in the last match) and they will probably escort him Guruzeta and Héber Pena. Edgar could also enter.

Regarding the rest of the team, very big changes are not expected in the eleven, but one more point of intensity and, above all, forcefulness. Sabadell generates enough not to lose many of the games in which they have fallen, but their forwards do not materialize. All the contrary to Sporting, which has the top scorer in the category in its ranks. And not only that, but Gallego has found in Campuzano the perfect partner for Djuka.

The Sporting travels with the only loss of the young side Guille Rosas, so no changes are expected in the starting eleven with respect to the one who played the last week before the leader. It will be an ambitious eleven, with an offensive vocation and with the clear intention of taking the three points of the Nova Creu Alta. In addition, the win against Mallorca it has raised the self-esteem and the confidence of the team in their possibilities. The Gijon team has consolidated in the playoff zone with direct promotion aspirations in view of their performance against the best rivals in the competition.