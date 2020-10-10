Mirandés

The visiting team faces its visit to Sabadell with a different air. They march comfortable on the table and their renewed squad is becoming better understood each time. Even so, the losses of Merquelanz and Matheus continue to weigh heavily. The new names already connect, but not with the same degree of productivity as past players. Iván Martín is being the figure of the Mirandés in this beginning.

As to follow: Iván Martín. The player from Villarreal B is surprising in LaLiga Smartbank. Fine, participative and with a goal. This is demonstrated at the start of the campaign.