Football 2021 kicks off for Girona and Sabadell and he does it with a derby that has not been lived since 2014-15 season (follow the game live on AS.com). They cross paths in Montilivi and they do it with the immediate wish to start with good foot the year, but with very different long-term objectives. While the rojiblancos long to return to First, Harlequins dream of stay in Second. Of course, after Christmas and the New Year, it was time to make a clean slate. Looking at the past does not push forward and the slope of January will be hectic for both.

Girona, which ended 2020 with a defeat in Tenerife, looks towards the promotion playoff and in the rojiblanco dressing room they are aware that for stay in fully in the fight they can’t stumble in the derby against Sabadell. And more because, after the triumph of Lightning against Alcorcón and waiting for what the Sporting, the sixth classified is four points away. The truth is 2021 has started a both convulsive for Girona because for this first game of the year, Francisco once again forced to reinvent himself by the accumulation of casualties that accumulates. The last one, that of Stuani, that joins in the infirmary to Juanpe and Luna. But there is more because the technician will not be able to count on the Samu Sáiz and Nahuel Bustos sanctioned. Few options are left to make the attack and hence they are expected to act as references Mamadou Sylla and Pablo Moreno. Despite being diminished, Girona will try to pose a hectic duel with the intention of looking for the back of the Sabadell lanes with Aday and Bárcenas in the bands. Gumbau and Monchu will be in the core and Santi Good and Bernard, in the axis of the rear to try to control the always dangerous Stoichkov.

Sabadell arrives in Girona presenting better numbers at home (ten points) than at home (eight) and this causes Francisco to distrust. Hidalgo’s team has already proven capable of the best, and also the worst, but they always compete. The technician so only has the low of the sanctioned Jaime Sanchez and will continue betting on the 5-3-2. To get out of the descent, the harlequins, that they are the third worst team in Segunda with 18 points, they know they must win. Rivals that surpass them in the table such as Alcorcón, Castellón and Cartagena failed to win their matches and the Sabadell depends on itself. The three points would catapult him towards permanence and would have five clubs below.