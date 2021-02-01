The president of Banco Sabadell, Josep Oliu and the CEO, Jaime Guardiola, during a presentation of results in Madrid. Pablo Monge

Sabadell has presented a net profit of two million in 2020, which is 99.7% less than the 768 million it achieved in 2019. However, all margins in the income statement show improvements, since the result is is punished by provisions of 2,275 million. This item has been destined to cover the credits that may be affected “by the crisis derived from the covid-19, the execution of restructuring plans in Spain and the United Kingdom, and to complete sales of problematic assets”, says the bank chaired by Josep Oliu.

Without the losses of its British subsidiary, the TSB, which amounted to 220 million, the entity would have obtained a profit of 222 million, 73% less. Sabadell assures that TSB will make profits this year.

It is a classic in banking: the arrival of a new chief executive is synonymous with deep cleaning up of the bank’s accounts. The next landing of César González-Bueno as CEO of Sabadell is behind the close of the 2020 financial year, although the manager will not have official command in place for a little over a month. The entity takes advantage of all the resources to strengthen itself because it has decided not to distribute dividends out of 2020.

File with Bankia’s CFO

Sabadell has also announced the signing of Bankia’s financial director, Leopoldo Alvear, who will replace Tomás Montes, a 61-year-old veteran of the house. It is González-Bueno’s first strategic move to set up his team and he has taken advantage of the merger of CaixaBank with Bankia to acquire a key piece of the entity chaired by José Ignacio Goirigolzarri.

Last December, El Sabadell appointed the former head of ING Spain as a new CEO to replace Jaime Guardiola, who is retiring after reaching 63 years of age, although he will continue to be linked to the bank as president of the Mexican subsidiary. Josep Oliu will leave his executive duties once the new CEO receives the approval of the European Central Bank (ECB). These movements were known after the breakdown of negotiations for a merger between BBVA and Sabadell last November.

The entity has allocated the strong provisions to clean up the three asset portfolios with EPA (an insurance that protects part of the delinquency) of the CAM, which Sabadell has sold. This operation has allowed it to reduce the NPL ratio in the year by 0.23 points, to 3.6%, which places it below the system average.

New strategic plan in May

Sabadell assures in the note sent to the CNMV that with this reorganization “the entity lays the foundations to face its new strategic plan, which will be presented next May”, already under the leadership of César González-Bueno.

The bank has launched an efficiency and digital transformation plan in Spain, “which aims to adjust the organization’s structure and costs to the new competitive reality. In the fourth quarter, the workforce adjustment plan was successfully concluded with the voluntary departures of 1,817 people. This plan will have a positive impact of 141 million annually due to cost savings ”.

The financing of this efficiency plan has been carried out with capital gains of 314 million euros from the sales of part of the asset portfolio. After the execution of this plan, the unused additional unused capital gains of Sabadell amount to 1,200 million, according to the bank.

Sabadell has 300 fewer branches at the end of 2020 (2,083) and has 23,458 employees. The highest quality capital ratio, called CET 1 fully-loaded, it stands at 12%, with a slight improvement of 0.01 points compared to the previous quarter.

Despite the large declines in results, the current CEO, Jaime Guardiola, states in the note: “We closed a year with excellent commercial performance and the increase in all business margins. With the effort in sanitation and the execution of the efficiency plan in Spain and the United Kingdom, we are laying the foundations for our next strategic plan that will be presented next May ”.

Restructuring of the workforce in Spain

Regarding the income statement, the income from the banking business (interest margin plus net commissions) reached 4,749 million, 6.2% less in year-on-year terms. In the quarter they showed a positive behavior and increased by 3.1%.

Total costs amounted to 3,461 million at the end of 2020, 7.7% more than the same period of the previous year “due to the restructuring in Spain and TSB. Recurring costs fell 2.4% year-on-year and 3.4% in the quarter, due to lower personnel expenses and lower general expenses ”. Non-recurring expenses include 314 million for restructuring costs in Spain and 101 million in TSB.

Regarding commercial activity, credit (without counting CAM assets) has grown 2.6% year-on-year and 1% in the quarter. “In Spain, live credit investment shows a growth of 3.2% year-on-year, mainly supported by the granting of ICO loans to companies, SMEs and the self-employed, as well as the growth of mortgages to individuals. In TSB, credit investment shows an increase of 1.3% year-on-year and 4.4% in the quarter, mainly due to the increase in the mortgage portfolio ”, indicates the bank.

On the liability side, customer funds on balance They total 150,778 million, with a rise of 3.1% driven by the growth of demand accounts, which have increased by 9.6% year-on-year.

11.9 billion in ICO loans

“Banco Sabadell has made effective its commitment to support companies, the self-employed and families to face the consequences of the pandemic in 2020 with 125,000 operations for an amount of 11,900 million in loans guaranteed by the ICO for SMEs and large companies”, it indicates the entity.

With regard to moratoriums, this bank has granted a total of 3,697 million until the end of the year; of these, 2,684 million correspond to sectoral moratoriums, while the remaining 1,013 million are those protected by law. 98% of the moratoriums granted are mortgages, and the remaining 2% are consumer loans.