There were no surprises for the Spanish teams that are competing in the first phase of the women’s LEN Champions of water polo that closes this Sunday in the three bubbles created for the occasion, in Rome, Verona and Budapest. CN Mataró and CN Sabadell fulfilled the planned script and got into the quarterfinals of the competition, while CN Sant Andreu and CE Mediterrani were eliminated due to the difficulty of the groups.

The nicknamed group of death, with five teams, including Mediterrani and Mataró, who played an exciting game on Saturday afternoon, which ended with a 6-5 victory for Maresme. After that victory, Dani Ballart’s men secured their place in the quarterfinals. Previously, they had beaten Telekon (13-9), Verona (15-3) and lost to Kirishi (10-8).

For its part, CN Sabadell beat Dunaujvaros 11-14 on the first day and drew (7-7) with Greek Vouliagmeni, another of the favorites for the title. Being only a group of three before the resignation of German Spandau, they only had to play two games to finalize their participation.

The competition, organized by the LEN, has been held with strict security measures. The players could not leave their hotels or stay in the pool to watch the rest of the matches of the competition. Even a French team that was supposed to participate was excluded because they decided to play a friendly match against another team after having passed the PCR to reach the bubble.