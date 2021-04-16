Just a week ago, in the pool Pere Serrat from Barcelona, CN Sabadell and CN Mataró were competing to lift the Queen’s Cup title and, now, they will do so for another trophy, in this case the LEN Cup. From Spain to Europe, because in the domestic competition two of the best teams on the continent compete, who have missed a step to get back into the Euroleague final four, a competition that those of the Vallès they have won up to five times.

The Sant Jordi pool in Barcelona hosts this final phase with a totally hermetic bubble, in which the teams will live to compete and the spectators will have to comply with the established protocols. At 11:30 this Saturday, the first to jump into the pool will be the CN Mataró, trained by Dani Ballart and captained in the water by Anni Espar, one of the best water polo players with a pristine career. They will face Roma in an open semifinal in which Maresme hopes to have the home factor as a determining factor.

No time to savor the victory in the Copa del Reina, the seventeenth in the club’s history, CN Sabadell will play later, at 2:00 p.m., against Russian Kirishi, an encounter that could well have meant a Euroleague final duel, as in previous years. The bulk of the Spanish National Team against Russian power, that fast and wild game, unpredictable at times, in a high-altitude semi-final from which the favorite for the title will come out.

Those of David Palma remade from the structural changes in their squad from the pre COVID season. Led again by Maica García and Laura Ester, with the backing of Judit Forca, Mati Ortiz or the newly signed Dutch, they are a solid and versatile team that wants to continue reigning in Europe even in secondary competition. All matches will be televised by Esport3.