“Saba Sanabel” flour achieved a new achievement as the first national product to receive the “Made in the Emirates” mark, due to its fulfillment of quality and safety standards, through its conformity with the standard specifications in force in the UAE, which enhances consumer confidence and supports its competitiveness in the markets.

The head of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock in Sharjah, Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, confirmed that the “Seven Sanabel” flour, which is produced by the Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Corporation, constitutes a distinguishing mark compared to other products. It is considered one of the finest species because it contains a high percentage of protein and is free of any chemicals, in addition to being non-genetically modified, in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in establishing safe and sustainable agricultural and animal projects. It aims to protect the environment and preserve human health, produce clean food free of chemicals, enhance the competitiveness of local production and ensure that the necessary quantities are met to cover the needs of the cities and regions of Sharjah.

He added that “Seven Sanabel” has obtained 5 accredited certificates in quality and safety; It does not contain anything that changes its nutritional nature, which is a matter that falls within the objectives of the department and reflects its efforts to assume its responsibility in implementing the sustainability policy strategy that it adopts in order to produce clean and safe food, indicating that Sharjah projects depend in its development on scientific studies and research, to make it Integrated aspects in food security, stressing that Seven Sanabel is one of the finest types of products in the world.

Al-Tunaiji explained that these certificates and quality marks enhance consumers’ confidence in products as they meet quality and safety standards and conform to applicable local and international specifications. This contributes to supporting the competitiveness of national products, and confirms the commitment of the producers to apply the approved international quality standards efficiently and effectively in all their products and their observance of food security systems.

He praised the pivotal role of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in supporting the department and its projects, and its keenness to provide an environment that contributes to enhancing the success of national companies and supporting their competitiveness.