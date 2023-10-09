Almost seven years in prison: The defendant Peter Werner S. on October 9, 2023 in the courtroom in Koblenz.
Image: dpa
In 1991, an asylum seekers’ home in Saarlouis caught fire and a man from Ghana died. The perpetrator has now been sentenced to prison.
EIt’s a chain of unusual coincidences that led to Peter Werner S. being convicted by the Koblenz Higher Regional Court on Monday of a racist murder that occurred 32 years ago. The State Security Chamber was convinced that he had set fire to a refugee home in Saarlouis in August 1991 and murdered the Ghanaian asylum seeker Samuel Yeboah. Two other residents of the house were able to save themselves from the flames; they jumped out of the window and broke several bones. 18 others managed to get to safety uninjured.
The Saarlouis attack was one of many that took place in reunified Germany in the early 1990s. At that time, the right-wing extremist scene was growing in East and West. Studies assume that at least 70 people fell victim to it between 1990 and 1993 alone. The attack on a refugee hostel and accommodation for foreign contract workers in Hoyerswerda in September 1991 marked the beginning of a whole series of attacks. Up to 500 people stood in front of the dormitories, threw stones and Molotov cocktails, applauded and shouted right-wing slogans. It took days for the police to get the situation under control. A few days later, the asylum seekers’ home in Saarlouis was on fire.
#Saarlouis #attack #murder #verdict #years