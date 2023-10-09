In 1991, an asylum seekers’ home in Saarlouis caught fire and a man from Ghana died. The perpetrator has now been sentenced to prison.

Almost seven years in prison: The defendant Peter Werner S. on October 9, 2023 in the courtroom in Koblenz. Image: dpa

EIt’s a chain of unusual coincidences that led to Peter Werner S. being convicted by the Koblenz Higher Regional Court on Monday of a racist murder that occurred 32 years ago. The State Security Chamber was convinced that he had set fire to a refugee home in Saarlouis in August 1991 and murdered the Ghanaian asylum seeker Samuel Yeboah. Two other residents of the house were able to save themselves from the flames; they jumped out of the window and broke several bones. 18 others managed to get to safety uninjured.

Timo Steppat Correspondent for Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland based in Wiesbaden.

The Saarlouis attack was one of many that took place in reunified Germany in the early 1990s. At that time, the right-wing extremist scene was growing in East and West. Studies assume that at least 70 people fell victim to it between 1990 and 1993 alone. The attack on a refugee hostel and accommodation for foreign contract workers in Hoyerswerda in September 1991 marked the beginning of a whole series of attacks. Up to 500 people stood in front of the dormitories, threw stones and Molotov cocktails, applauded and shouted right-wing slogans. It took days for the police to get the situation under control. A few days later, the asylum seekers’ home in Saarlouis was on fire.