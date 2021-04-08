In Saarland, the cinemas and fitness studios are opening again, although the number of infections is high. A mayor is behind it, but is “very afraid”.

Nalbach – Since Tuesday, Saarland has been the only federal state in Germany to have dared to take the first nationwide opening steps; and that in the middle of the third wave. The outdoor restaurants, fitness studios, theaters and cinemas will be reopened. Entry requirement is a negative corona test. Above all, experts, such as the SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach, warn of the premature openings. The Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans defends his model against all odds.

On Tuesday, the CDU politician affirmed that the openings in Saarland are in conformity with the current resolutions of the federal and state governments. Even if they actually only speak of “selected regions” and not entire federal states. The non-party mayor of Nalbach in the Saarland also defends the project the mirror.

If the Corona easing works in Saarland, “the others will soon copy it.”

In it, Peter Lehnert, the mayor of Nalbach, states that he does not see any alternative to the easing: “We finally have to find solutions how our society can function despite Corona – we have to try things out, take risks, learn from mistakes,” so Lehnert. “People are exhausted, many companies and the self-employed are threatened with bankruptcy.” According to the Robert Koch Institute, the seven-day incidence in Saarland is 79 on Thursday. If the value is over 100 for three days, the openings must be made after the resolutions be gradually withdrawn by the federal and state governments.

The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach expressed concern on Tuesday about the procedure in the smallest area. In the worsening pandemic situation, easing is a wrong sign, a “hard lockdown” with more government restrictions would be the right way, he said on RTL / ntv “early start”.

Lehnert explained to him mirror-Interview further that he understands the views of the health professional. “From a scientific point of view, Mr. Lauterbach is absolutely right, but life is not all about politics and science. In addition, we have been seeing for weeks that nationwide uniform measures in federalism are hardly enforceable. My hope: if there is a successful system here in Saarland, the others will soon copy it, ”the mayor of Nalbach told him mirror.

Corona easing in Saarland: “To be honest, I am very afraid that it will not work”

“Before I became mayor, I was an entrepreneur myself, believe me: we cannot keep the companies and schools closed any longer – at least not the way we have done so far,” says Peter Lehnert. Nevertheless, he was worried and was “very afraid” that the model experiment might fail. “When you try something, and that’s what we’re doing in Saarland, you don’t just need idealism and ambition. But also people who accompany you with trust, a willingness to take risks, a little luck – and the courage to fail, ”says Lehnert.

Just recently, Chancellor Angela Merkel made it clear on the talk show Anne Will that she thinks openings at this point in time are the wrong way. On Easter Monday, the CDU boss Armin Laschet, who was also reprimanded by the Chancellor, called for a “bridge lockdown”, which must take effect as soon as possible. There was no support for the party leader from the Saarland. (dp / dpa)