Saarland model: The Corona traffic light stays yellow. The situation remains extremely tense. However, Prime Minister Hans tightened some rules. Exceptions are deleted. Is that enough?

Update from April 17, 2021: The Saarland model project has been on the brink for days. The number of infections is increasing. The “Saarland traffic light” is yellow and it should stay that way. In the past few days it looked quite different. The red level does not seem to have been reached yet. However, the Saarland is tightening its corona measures “due to the increased number of infections” (see below). The state government announced on Saturday (April 17th).

“Our Saarland model was never intended as a pure relaxation model,” said Prime Minister Tobias Hans in a press release. “Rather, it is and remains a control model that relies on a long-term strategy and uses a traffic light system to react flexibly and responsibly to the development of the respective infection.” If the health system is overloaded, the red light is activated.

Prime Minister Hans appeals in his statement to “continue to significantly reduce contacts in both private and professional areas” and is also recommended to test it at private meetings.

In Saarland, the 7-day incidence on Saturday (April 17) is 114.4 according to the RKI dashboard. 137 new coronavirus infections have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

A medical mask such as a surgical mask or FFP2 will be mandatory from Monday in all areas where mouth and nose coverage was previously mandatory.

In outdoor restaurants, theaters and concerts – everyone has to present a negative corona test – there are no longer any exceptions.

A compulsory test is being prepared at elementary and special schools. There should be more controls in all areas.

Corona numbers have been rising sharply for days: Will the lockdown go it alone? Saarland concept on the verge of collapse

First report from April 15, 2021

Saarbrücken – Completely detached from lockdown mode, the Saarland declared itself a model region. “Inoculate – test – open” – that is the motto of the Saarland model. Hardly a week after the start on April 6th, Saarland will have to pull the emergency brake. A return to hard lockdown is imminent, unless the situation changes in the short term.

A group of experts from the Saarland Ministry of Health advises that the traffic light in the “Saarland model” should be set to red if the infection situation does not improve on Thursday, reports the dpa news agency. The decision could then be made this Friday (April 16). The experts refer, among other things, to the increased R-value (1.5) and the doubling of the mutation cases within one day.

Corona in Germany: Saarland model about to end? Incidence is increasing

The highest alert level, red, means the “withdrawal of all opening steps and consequent lockdown”, as the “three-step plan” in the Saarland model provides. According to the state government, level 3 stands for “impending overload of the health system”.

The traffic light has been yellow since Monday – because the 7-day incidence had risen to over 100 on three days in a row. Since then, there has been an extended test requirement – in retail and at hairdressers (all body-hugging services). The only exceptions to this are for shopping in the supermarket and banking services or medical treatment. A negative corona test (not older than 24 hours) must be presented in all areas that have been open so far. According to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the 7-day incidence is currently 117.7 (April 15). On the day the Saarland model was launched – on April 6 – the value was still 88.9. In the past two weeks in Saarland, this development in the number of corona cases has been particularly strong, according to the current RKI management report. The RKI reported oppressive infection numbers on Thursday.

Saarland: How overloaded are the intensive care units?

The Saarland Hospital Society warned on Thursday of an overload in the intensive care units in Saarland. “The situation is serious. It’s very tense, ”said Managing Director Thomas Jakobs. Around 90 percent of the places are occupied – although the high occupancy rate comes less from the Covid patients. In many cases, these are patients “from a backlog of treatments” from 2020 who have been postponed due to Corona. The Ministry of Health announced that there were 172 Covid patients in the hospital on Wednesday, 55 of them in the intensive care unit. The situation in other clinics is already coming to a head. Intensive care physicians in Germany are urgently warning of the third wave of corona.

When it comes to vaccination, the Saarland is setting the pace. From this Thursday evening (from 6 p.m.) over 60-year-olds can register for a vaccination appointment. According to its own information, the Ministry of Health then opens the vaccination list for priority group 3.

Corona in Germany: Saarland model before the end

Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) will meet with his ministers on Friday, reports the Saarbrücker Zeitung. Then the Council of Ministers could decide to change the Corona traffic light and tighten the rules again. The freedom in the corona pandemic will then probably be over. After Easter, pubs were allowed to open their outdoor area if the guests had reserved and contact tracking was secured. Cinemas, fitness studios and theaters were also allowed to open to visitors with contact tracking and a negative corona test. If everything goes well, Saarland’s Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) announced further opening steps after April 18. In view of the number of infections, this plan has become a long way off. (ml / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA