Saarland is the first German state to emerge from lockdown

The small western German state of Saarland became the first of 16 German states to exit a nationwide lockdown on Tuesday, as its leadership announced that its relatively low infection rate and extensive testing justified the move.

From today, outdoor restaurants, cinemas, theaters, gyms and some other public places will be allowed to reopen for people who can show a negative result in a rapid test not older than 24 hours.

“After a year in the pandemic, we have to think about more than just lockdown and restriction,” said state government chief Tobias Hans.

And compared to Germany, the infection rate in Saarland is low. The rate of new infections in the state over a period of seven days per 100,000 people remained stable at less than 100 cases. On Sunday, the rate was 88.28 injuries.