The Saarland trading group Globus is sticking to its 19 “hypermarkets” in Russia. Otherwise, as a food retailer, there would be a risk of nationalization, and the executives would have to reckon with reprisals.

fMeat cheese rolls cost 1 euro again. For a short time they had raised the price to 1.20 euros, but the protest had become too strong. Matthias Bruch says he no longer opened the Facebook page.

Bernd Freytag Business correspondent Rhein-Neckar-Saar based in Mainz.

Bruch is the managing director and co-owner of the Globus Group in Saarland. The anecdote about the Fleischkäse price, which he told in friendly Saarland slang during the tour of the new market in Neunkirchen, should not hide the fact that Globus is neither provincial nor regional.

With its concept of its own bakeries and butcher shops in the mostly very large “hypermarkets”, the family business is big in business: the medium-sized company employs 47,000 people and operates 92 stores, 15 of them in the Czech Republic and 19 in Russia. There are also 90 hardware stores. Sales increased by almost 14 percent to EUR 8.82 billion in the 2021/22 financial year, and the operating result at EUR 280 million was just under the EUR 300 million of the previous year.