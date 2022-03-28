Home page politics

Of: Cindy Boden

The Saarland election 2022 is over, but the disappointment is great for many parties. The state is reorganizing itself. The federal parties are also reacting.

In the Saarland election*, the SPD got the absolute majority* in the preliminary final result, for the other parties it was a bitter election evening.

On Monday, the federal parties will appear before the press with the candidates for the state elections.

A political scientist identifies three reasons for the strong performance of the SPD in Saarland.

Saarbrücken/Berlin – This Monday (March 28) the parties in Berlin and Saarbrücken have to keep cheering or sweep up broken pieces. The SPD achieved a brilliant victory in the Saarland elections in 2022 – it was even enough for an absolute majority, and governing without a coalition partner has long seemed possible again.

For the CDU, on the other hand, it was a heavy defeat*. The previous Prime Minister Tobias Hans wants to decide on his political future on Monday. Hans announced that he wanted to discuss “personal consequences” with the party executive and the parliamentary group. On election night, he took responsibility for his party’s historically poor results. The state associations of the parties will comment on the election results at the state press conference in Saarbrücken from 12.30 p.m.

Tobias Hans (CDU, M.), top candidate for the Saarland election after the first numbers were public © Uwe Anspach / dpa

Saarland election 2022: Hans announces “personal consequences”.

The federal parties are also discussing the state elections in the Saar – several press conferences are planned. The AfD was the only one of the small parties to make it in AfDGroup leader Tino Chrupalla comments at 10:15 a.m. FDP-Boss Christian Lindner wants to say a few words around 11 a.m. SPDParty leader Saskia Esken and the state election winner Anke Rehlinger* speak at around 11:30 a.m. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) was already pleased with the success of the Social Democrats in Saarland on Sunday evening at “Anne Will”.

CDU-Boss Friedrich Merz and Hans present the results* of their meetings at around 1 p.m. At the same time, the chairmen of the left to speak. To the narrow failure of greens said the federal chairwoman Ricarda Lang at 2 p.m.

SPD top candidate Anke Rehlinger is looking forward to her party’s election party for the 2022 Saarland election. © Boris Roessler/dpa

Reactions to the Saarland election 2022: Expert names three Greens for the strong SPD

For most parties, the Saarland election was not a good start to the election year. Political scientist Uwe Jun recognizes three reasons for the strong performance of the SPD in Saarland: “The popularity of the top candidate, the weakness of the main competitor, who ran a weak election campaign, and the weakness of the small parties,” said the scientist from the University of Trier to the German press agency (dpa).

“Federal politics only played a subordinate role,” analyzed Jun. It will hurt the CDU that they have achieved a historically poor result in Saarland. But she had to accept this last year in the elections in Rhineland-Palatinate. “In this respect, the trend has not turned.” But it was “primarily a political” election. “One can certainly say that it was very favorable for the SPD that the approval ratings for the federal government have gone up again at the moment.”

Saarland election 2022: reactions in the CDU are bad for Hans – is his resignation approaching?

From CDU party circles it was announced that the elected representatives from the state executive board and parliamentary group now wanted a fresh start. It was probably inevitable that Hans would resign as party chairman, it said. It was assumed that he would remain a member of the state parliament. The main responsibility for the election defeat lies with Hans and the Saar-CDU because they had not managed to emancipate themselves from the federal CDU*, according to insider circles, according to dpa. On the other hand, there was no tailwind for Hans from the CDU in the federal government either. (dpa/cibo/AFP) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.