Who will rule in Saarland in the future? Will the grand coalition survive? Or will the CDU slide into the opposition? All information in the news ticker.

The state elections in Saarland* will take place on Sunday (March 27).

Anke Rehlinger* (SPD) challenges the incumbent Prime Minister Tobias Hans* (CDU). (see first report).

Polls put the SPD at the top, resulting in different coalitions (see update from March 27, 2:10 p.m.).

Traffic light? Jamaica? Groko? This News ticker on the possible coalitions in Saarland is continuously updated.

Update from March 27, 2:10 p.m.: The polling stations are open, the Saarlanders can still cast their votes for the state elections up to 6 p.m. (all information in the news ticker). So far, a grand coalition with CDU prime ministers has ruled in Saarland. However, if you believe the polls, that could change soon. The SPD could take power – and thus lead the first female SPD prime minister in Saarland to the top of the state – Anke Rehlinger. It is unclear whether Tobias Hans, who is still head of the state, would join another GroKo as a junior partner.

In addition, it is still uncertain whether the FDP and the Greens will make it into parliament this time. If so, a traffic light coalition like the one in the federal government could even be mathematically possible. But Hans and Rehlinger appeared to be quite satisfied with the grand coalition model during the election campaign. So wait!

The Prime Minister of Saarland and top candidate for the state elections in Saarland, Tobias Hans (CDU), speaks during the talk round via monitor on SR television with top candidates for the state elections on March 27, while the top candidate of the SPD, Anke Rehlinger, sits opposite him ( archive image). © Harald Tittel/dpa

State elections in Saarland: Which coalitions are possible? Polls see the SPD ahead of the CDU – four parties are shaking

First report: Saarbrücken – The first state election* after the federal election is a groundbreaking one. The opposition threatens the CDU, as it does at the federal level. The Christian Democrats have ruled in Saarland without interruption since 1999, but in the most recent polls before the election*, the SPD was ahead – and in some cases clearly, the CDU experienced a poll quake.

A survey by opinion research institute Insa on March 19 saw the SPD at 39 and the CDU at 31 percent. The research group elections shows on March 24: SPD 41 percent, CDU 28 percent. So the support of the two largest German parties is very high. In the Bundestag elections, the SPD and CDU had achieved significantly fewer percentage points.

This in turn affects the other parties. Neither Greens, FDP, AfD or Left can be sure of entering the state parliament*. In the polls they are only just above the five percent hurdle, the left even below. So far there have been four parties in the state parliament: CDU, SPD, AfD and Linke. FDP and Greens missed the hurdle.

The other parties, on the other hand, have a comparatively large share. This is partly due to the new BuntSaar alliance – a kind of split from the scandal-ridden Greens in Saarland. They come in polls to around three percent.

Tobias Hans (CDU) and Anke Rehlinger (SPD). Who will prevail in the state elections in Saarland? © Oliver Dietze/picture alliance

Saarland state election 2022: Groko again? The possible coalitions with SPD or CDU

But what does that mean for possible coalitions*? Because it is uncertain for four parties whether they will actually make it into the state parliament in Saarbrücken, coalition speculation is difficult. Therefore, it cannot be ruled out that things will continue as before, i.e.: the grand coalition of SPD and CDU this time only with different signs, including Social Democratic Prime Minister* Anke Rehlinger. Since 2012, only the CDU and SPD have held government responsibilities in Saarland. However, other scenarios are also conceivable. An overview.

Red Green : SPD and Greens

: SPD and Greens Red Yellow : SPD and FDP (as under the SPD chancellors Willy Brandt and Helmut Schmidt)

: SPD and FDP (as under the SPD chancellors Willy Brandt and Helmut Schmidt) traffic light coalition: SPD, Greens, FDP (like the current federal government)

Several models are also conceivable under Union leadership.

Black yellow : CDU and FDP (several times in Saarland, especially in the 1970s/80s)

: CDU and FDP (several times in Saarland, especially in the 1970s/80s) Black green : CDU and Greens (as currently in Baden-Württemberg)

: CDU and Greens (as currently in Baden-Württemberg) Jamaica: CDU, Greens, FDP (in 2009 there was Germany’s first Jamaica coalition in Saarland)

SPD top candidate Rehlinger says she has "always had great sympathy" for a grand coalition – but she has not ruled out a traffic light. CDU Prime Minister Hans has spoken out in favor of the continuation of a grand coalition under his leadership and does not comment on a possible role as a junior partner. During the election day we collect the different voices and reactions to the election. There is also an overview of the results. (as)