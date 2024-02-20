Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Saarijärvi | The apartment was destroyed by fire, one person was injured

February 20, 2024
Saarijärvi | The apartment was destroyed by fire, one person was injured

In addition to the destroyed apartment, another apartment suffered minor smoke damage.

One The townhouse apartment was destroyed in a fire between Tuesday and Wednesday night, informs Central Finland rescue service.

One person has been taken to hospital due to the fire. The rescue service has no information about his condition.

The fire broke out in a five-apartment townhouse on Heralankuja in Saarijärvi. In addition to the destroyed apartment, another apartment suffered minor smoke damage. The fire department was on the scene with ten people alone, and has now extinguished the fire.

