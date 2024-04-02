A third division club invites a second division club to the semi-finals of the DFB Cup. The fan camps from Saarbrücken and Kaiserslautern have been enemies for decades. There is more that connects the clubs than separates them.

FFor the first division clubs FC Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Mönchengladbach, the current DFB Cup round came to an end with unexpected defeats at the third division representatives 1. FC Saarbrücken. This Tuesday (8.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB Cup, on ARD and on Sky) the next surprise will follow in the semi-finals on the pitch in the Ludwigsparkstadion, which is, as usual, difficult to play on.

Then the “cup terror” wants to make it to the final against 1. FC Kaiserslautern. The derby nature of the game is particularly explosive for both teams: “For the fans, the game against the Red Devils is perhaps even more important than the last cup game against Mönchengladbach,” says Saarbrücken sports director Jürgen Luginger.