Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili on Saturday, March 4, commented on his state of health in an interview with a German newspaper Bild.

“When I left Kyiv, I weighed 120 kg, today I weigh 65 kg. I have terrible pain all over my body. I am completely bedridden, often losing consciousness. Many are surprised that I am still alive, ”he shared.

The politician also added that MRI indicates brain damage. The general symptoms, according to Saakashvili, correspond to heavy metal poisoning, which local specialists cannot cope with.

Earlier, on March 2, Ekaterina Kherkheulidze, an associate of the ex-president, reported that the Tbilisi Court of Appeal once again refused to release Mikheil Saakashvili from prison for health reasons.

On February 22, it became known that the health of the former Georgian leader began to deteriorate due to malnutrition. According to doctors, before that he ate food in small quantities, but now refuses protein supplements and parenteral nutrition.

Before that, on February 10, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw had offered Tbilisi to send Saakashvili to Poland for treatment. According to him, if Georgia wants to count on a positive response to its European aspirations, it must take this proposal seriously.

In December 2022, it was reported that Saakashvili was tested for mercury, arsenic, thallium, lead, bismuth and barium. However, later this information was refuted by the head of the medical department of the special penitentiary service of the Ministry of Justice of Georgia, Malkhaz Urtkmelidze.

Saakashvili was detained on October 1, 2021 in Tbilisi after his return to the country ahead of local elections. A criminal case was initiated against him for illegally crossing the border. The politician was also convicted in absentia in the cases of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In addition, he is a defendant in cases of the dispersal of an opposition rally on November 7, 2007 and the pogrom of the Imedi TV company.