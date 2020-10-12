Ex-President of Georgia, and now Head of the Ukrainian Executive Committee of Reforms Mikheil Saakashviliwhich Georgian opposition wants to see as prime minister, got into trouble in Athens.

On his page in social networks, he posted fast with the following content: “Thanks to the Greek police for the highly professional and adequate response, prevention of provocation and the safety of our compatriots abroad.”

This gratitude to the Greek police appeared soon after the information in the media about the attack on Saakashvili appeared. A video was posted online in which Saakashvili, who was among a crowd of compatriots, was hit on the head several times. It is alleged that this was done by a man who managed to get to the ex-president of Georgia, who is visiting Greece as part of his election tour.

By the way, Saakashvili himself, who has Ukrainian citizenship, believes that this will not be able to prevent him from heading the government of Georgiaif his party wins the elections.

Photo from Mikheil Saakashvili’s social media page.

517

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter