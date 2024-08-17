Saakashvili expressed hope for freedom after Russia-West prisoner exchange

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is in prison, has received hope of his release after learning about a prisoner exchange between Russia and Western countries, according to a letter from the politician to the editor reports The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Saakashvili said he was overwhelmed with joy when he learned of the release of his friend Vladimir Kara-Murza (included in the list of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice). The politician emphasized that he, like Kara-Murza, was poisoned by the kidnappers and, most likely, both of them will suffer from the symptoms they received for the rest of their lives.

The ex-president again called himself innocent and the charges fabricated. In his opinion, he remains in prison at the behest of the founder of the Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, since he considers him an “instrument of Western interests.”

“The prisoner exchange on August 1 revived my hopes that one day my turn will come to taste freedom. I live in hope, because without it I have nothing,” Saakashvili writes.

Related materials:

The politician expressed confidence that the opposition coalition led by the United National Movement party is significantly ahead of the ruling Georgian Dream in the polls ahead of the October parliamentary elections, and its victory could lead to serious changes in the country. He also noted in his letter that he considers Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be one of those currently working on his release.

Mikheil Saakashvili led Georgia from 2004 to 2013. After the defeat of his party, he left the country. The new authorities opened several criminal cases against him and stripped him of his citizenship. The politician received a Ukrainian passport and headed the Odessa administration. Later, he was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship, but Zelensky returned his passport to him in 2019 after coming to power. In 2021, Saakashvili returned to Georgia and was detained, later tried and sentenced to six years in prison. Last week, the speaker of the Georgian parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, allowed for his pardon.

The prisoner exchange that Saakashvili is talking about took place on August 1. Russia transferred 26 people, including foreign citizens and Russian oppositionists, and received eight people. Among them are former FSB officer Vadim Krasikov and the son of a State Duma deputy from the LDPR, Roman Seleznev.