Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi has announced that it will offer exceptional summer experiences for visitors in the summer of 2024, by taking advantage of packages designed to live diverse entertainment experiences in Saadiyat Island facilities, through “free entry for children” and “stay and play”.

‘Kids Free’ offers families the perfect opportunity to spend a fun summer holiday on Saadiyat Island, from July 1 to September 30, where children under the age of 12 can stay, play and eat for free with two adults, in addition to free entry to Yas Theme Parks.

The Stay & Play package offers complimentary entry to Louvre Abu Dhabi and an exploration of the educational exhibition Journey into the Universe, which allows children to embark on an exploratory journey into space through the portal of art, and explore artworks from different eras and cultures. Children can also participate in the Summer Art Lab workshops, from July 9 to 19.

Saadiyat Beach offers a unique experience for children and families to enjoy the beach of Saadiyat Island, amidst the picturesque natural atmosphere. The Summer Art Camp from Berklee Abu Dhabi and MAS Art Studio, at Manarat Al Saadiyat, offers a unique creative experience for children aged 6 to 12 years, which opened on July 8 and will continue until August 23, 2024, and gives them the opportunity to explore their artistic talents and develop their creativity through a variety of interesting artistic activities.