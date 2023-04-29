You have to know what you’re getting into because this used Saabaru, the nickname for the Saab 9-2X, is only unique if you understand it.

Developing a car is expensive. A slightly easier way to get a car on the market cheaply is by sharing the development with other car brands. Developing a platform together, for example. An extreme version is the rebadge. Where one and the same model is marketed twice by two brands. Usually with only a different badge and often a slightly different design at detail level.

Saab rebadges

That actually only happens when manufacturers are in dire straits financially. It often tends to a kind of despair. In this case on behalf of Saab. Together with GM, they managed to postpone their financial desperation until 2011. GM preferred that Saab simply put their badge on a standard GM product, which also happened with the 9-7X, for example. That was a Chevrolet Trailblazer with Saab nose, there was nothing Swedish about the 5.3 liter V8 that was in the front.

Saab 9-2X

And then there was the 9-2X. It was actually worse there. GM was then also largely in charge of Subaru and Saab had to market its Impreza station wagon almost unchanged. That became the Saab 9-2X, often called “Saabaru” in the vernacular. Except for the nose, it was definitely not a Saab. The engine was the 2.5 liter boxer that Subaru had in their Impreza Wagon (GG). This gave the 9-2X a nice engine and ditto driving characteristics, although you should not expect that the driving behavior is ‘des Saabs’. However, the Saabaru gets away with it, because you can get much, much worse than an Impreza in terms of driving.

Saabaru occasion

Why you may not have heard of the Saabaru is because the Saab 9-2X was not intended for us. It was mainly intended for the US and there it was sold in okay numbers. In the Netherlands you could buy a Subaru Impreza Wagon, but not a 9-2X. So are you missing a lot? No, unless you like the Saab nose better (and thanks to the somewhat awkward appearance of the Impreza you can quite quickly).

That is why today’s Saab 9-2X occasion is a special opportunity. According to the RDW, only two are driving around and since they are gray and blue, we think this is the third. That probably means that you will have to go through the import process yourself. Not only is that inconvenient, it’s also not free. And that’s actually the reason why the Saabaru is not necessarily a rational choice.

Because it’s not really fresh either. The engine seems to run fine, but it has 244,344 kilometers on it. The exterior is not in concours condition and even a panel on the tailgate is missing. That would not be a shame, were it not for the fact that the seller wants 6,995 euros for it. You have a Subaru Impreza in comparable condition for about half. That’s a smarter buy.

Anyway, an Impreza is less unique. The Saab 9-2X occasion is therefore for the connoisseur. Who still wants to fix it up a bit. It’s fun, but it’s not smart. In any case, you can buy the seller on Marktplaats and you never know if you’ll ever get that chance again. That makes it exciting.

