Businessman Alex Saab, accused of being President Nicolás Maduro's front man, spoke this Thursday in a podcast with the Venezuelan president about “torture” and mistreatment that he suffered during the more than three years that he was detained between Cape Verde and the United States.

(Also read: Maduro orders 'defensive action' in the Caribbean before the arrival of a British ship to Guyana)

“The second night (in Cape Verde) the tragedy begins: blows, I turned almost my entire body purple, they cut my arms (…) They poured alcohol and water on me, they put the lamp on my face.“said Saab, released last week in an exchange for “political prisoners” between Venezuela and the United States.

“They knocked out three of my teeth (…), they hit me very hard,” continued Saab, who was arrested in June 2020 in Cape Verde and extradited to the United States in October 2021 to be tried for accusations of money laundering.

The businessman was in charge of importing food from the government program known as CLAP and in which it was pointed out that there was a network of corruption.

However, the Venezuelan government denied these accusations and, on the contrary, pointed out that Saab was a “hero” who brought food to the country amid US sanctions.

(You may be interested: Maine becomes the second state to expel Trump from Republican primaries)

Saab said he suffered “torture” for several months because he refused to provide information about the routes of the ships that would take medicine and food to Venezuela.

Álex Saab and Nicolás Maduro. Photo: EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez

These treatments, according to him, ended in October 2020 when the prison management was dismissed, after a visit by a human rights group that he did not identify.

He said he spent months in a dark cell and that prison officials asked him to relieve himself in a bucket. What happened next was “psychological pressure,” according to Saab, who also reported having received death warnings.

In today's “Maduro Podcast” we will be talking about everything with the Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab and his wife Camilla Fabri de Saab. They tell us a little about his family history. Remember! The appointment is at 08:00 pm. pic.twitter.com/WD1r9FIg2i — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) December 28, 2023

He did not elaborate on his detention in the United States after his extradition, but noted that two days before his release he was locked in a “3×3” meter glass cell without receiving food or water.

The cell “has a stretcher in the middle, you lie on the stretcher, the temperature is terrible, I think -10 degrees (Celcius), you were shaking, you had some lamps over your face,” he said.

Saab's release was the product of a “you to you” negotiation in Qatar, with mediation from that country, according to the head of the Venezuelan government delegation in the talks, Jorge Rodríguez.

His release also occurred in parallel with the negotiations between the opposition and the Venezuelan government, where the United States is a key factor. The contacts began in May and, according to Saab, the agreement for the exchange was signed five days before his release on December 20.

AFFP