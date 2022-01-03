São Paulo, 3 – The São Paulo Department of Agriculture and Supply (SAA) released a clarification note on the restructuring of the state agency, which could lead to the closure of 345 Agriculture Houses in the interior, according to information from the São Paulo Extension Association Rural (Apaer).

According to the press office of SSA, “as stated in the text itself, there is not even a single word that mentions any closing (of the Casas da Agricultura) in Decree 66.417, of December 30, 2021. Contrary to what was published, this management, of secretary Itamar Borges, upon his arrival, as of June 1, 2021, canceled the act that closed the Houses of Agriculture, keeping them all open and functioning. The secretary even personally visited a dozen of them in these first seven months, reaffirming the commitment to keep them all open. So there was no closure,” stresses SAA’s advisors.

As for the increase in the number of positions, SAA highlights that there was no swelling, on the contrary, there was a reduction (5.17%). “The decree also favored private command functions for permanent staff, that is, Advisors and Boards that must be occupied by SAA careers employees, with emphasis on the position of Coordinator of Cati and CDA, which became exclusive to Assistant Agricultural and livestock farming with public exams”, says SAA.

As for their functioning (Houses of Agriculture), “the assistance to the farmer will continue to exist as it always was”. Regarding the affirmation of “sponsorship”, conclusive by the president of Apaer, SAA comments that such practice does not apply to the administration of secretary Itamar Borges. “We also affirm that no responsibility is being “played” to any other public entity as mentioned, especially the city halls – which, on the contrary, are SAA’s partners in dozens of programs”, stresses the SAA’s advisors.

The SAA advisory also notes that the current management took over on June 1, 2021, and since then, it has listened to all sector entities in order to meet the demands, among them, “the maintenance of the 645 Houses of Agriculture and other actions that can be easily checked on our website” – www.agricultura.sp.gov.br.

“SAA reaffirms that there will be no closure of any Casa de Agricultura, as well as any service unit for São Paulo producers. The decree does not expressly bring the closure as stated by Apaer because the same will not happen, but expressly provides in art. 12, item IV, that Cati will have 645 Agricultural Houses (as it is today)”, says the SAA advisor.

“The passage quoted “without hierarchical level” is a legal administrative term to allow All units to have servants, without the need for removal or transfer of anyone (servers). In other words, the objective is exactly the opposite, it is to keep the units open with servers and serving the São Paulo farmer. As for the increase in positions, this is also not true, on the contrary, there was a reduction of more than 5 percentage points. The decree also favored command functions that are exclusive to permanent staff, that is, Advisors and Boards that must be occupied by employees of SAA careers, with emphasis on the positions of CATI Coordinator and CDA, which are now exclusive to the Assistant Agricultural, publicly open”, continues the SAA.

SAA further clarifies that secretary Itamar Borges took over the secretariat on June 1, 2021. On June 2, a meeting was held at Cati, in Campinas, where 40 technical directors from the Regional Offices attended that meeting. the restructuring process that had been proposed by the previous management was discussed. The proposal foresaw the closing of 24 Regional Offices and 495 Houses of Agriculture. At the request of the directors, the secretary Itamar stopped the processing of the proposal and then ended this process. At the same meeting, secretary Itamar made a commitment not to close any of Cati’s units.

From that meeting onwards, “a series of other meetings began in which Apaer, Agroesp and Sindefesa were heard, among other entities. After listening to interested parties, SAA wrote its restructuring proposal, which was approved by all Coordinations. In this new proposal, secretary Itamar Borges fulfills his commitment not to close any Cati unit. All Agricultural Houses can be kept open, as well as all 40 Regional Offices were kept”, concludes the SAA.

