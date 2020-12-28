The first match of the two-match Test series between hosts South Africa and Sri Lanka is being played at the Supersport Park in Centurion. In this match, batsmen are showing great game from both teams. In response to Sri Lanka’s first innings of 396 runs, South Africa scored a mountain-like score of 621 runs in the first innings. After the team was relieved of the burden of captaincy, the legendary batsman Faf du Plessis hit 199 runs. There was an incident in this match when South African batsman Temba Bavuma returned to the pavilion without being dismissed. Fans are trolling them fiercely on social media.

Tenba Bawuma was caught behind the wicket off all-rounder Dasun Shanaka. Bavuma may have felt that the outer edge of the bat was hit by the ball, but after seeing the replays it was clear that the ball was far away from the bat. He struck a brilliant innings of 71 runs off 125 balls with the help of seven fours. Fans are dragging their legs on social media after doing this. See the fun reactions of fans here-

Oh Bavuma !!! No no no! Worked so hard to get himself within reach of that elusive 2nd century will have many better chances against a depleted attack https://t.co/l3J9HGSILI – Cricket Ramblings 🏏 (@forum_cricket) December 28, 2020

This test sums up 2020 very well

From SL injuries to Bavuma and Faf and everything in between🤦😂🤣 like what’s next? pic.twitter.com/eiUekroLGi – Sir Joseph Hlubi🇿🇦 (@HlubiJoseph) December 28, 2020

After game ba interview Bavuma, i wanna hear his side of the story. Keore ake believe nix nix – Pikachu (@ Porsche_N21) December 28, 2020

Maharaj on 73 * makes me more angry about Temba Bavuma walking off despite being not out. Let’s hope Keshav gets to a 100. – Sihle Mlambo 🇿🇦 (@SihleMlambo_) December 28, 2020

Faf did us worse than Bavuma …. That was heartbreaking and it will continue to hurt his entire career n beyond …. 199😲 Such opportunity comes once in a lifetime #SAvsSL pic.twitter.com/ftTcKuZd6i – Edmond EddiNations (@eddinations) December 28, 2020