Shawn Andre Cosby had his first experience as a storyteller at the age of seven. He lived in a coastal town in Virginia, his home state, where his father worked as a fisherman: a poor, black family in the deep south of the United States. His escape route was the stories his mother read to him before going to bed, but he didn’t like the endings and she encouraged him to rewrite them. He loved the first one and that forever hooked SA Cosby (Newport News, 50 years old) to literature. More than four decades later, the author of Tears like razors (Motus in Spanish) is installed in the most select club of American crime fiction, where it has the applause of critics, the admiration of its peers (Michael Connelly or Stephen King, for example) and an incontestable success with the public. The conversation took place this Thursday in a hotel in Madrid, where he went to participate in the Getafe Negro festival.

Owner of a remarkable style, his works are capable of combining a criticism of the racial situation in the United States with balanced doses of essential ingredients of the genre: very effective action in narrative terms, intrigue and well-constructed plots. But it was with his fourth novel, All the Sinners Bleed (his Spanish publisher will publish it at the end of 2024), when his project has completed a path that began in 2019. “George Floyd had just been murdered by the police when I started writing this novel. That event left me devastated and I wanted to talk about what was happening: about racism in America, about corruption and police brutality. The process helped me deal with these issues,” he comments resolutely. His voice and his bonhomie, or a smile sometimes, make their way from a body with massive shoulders and hands, which he moves with panache.

In this novel he moves away for the first time from the outlaws that populated his previous books and chooses as his protagonist Titus Crown, the first sheriff black man in a small county, a broken character who has to deal with the darkest part of the soul of those lands and hunt down a serial killer hidden in the apparent tranquility of the area. “Titus is a good man, a man who does what he must even if no one is watching. That’s being honest. He’s not my favorite character, but I think he’s the best. It was easier with the scoundrels, because they have no rules, but I wanted to demand something more from myself,” he analyzes. Racism, so present in his novels, takes on another dimension here because the protagonist suffers from it despite his condition, his studies and his past in the FBI: “I’m not saying that everyone in the United States is racist, but racism plays a role.” a very important part in everything that happens in my country.”

He addresses the social part of his stories by raising solid characters on paper that are far from cliché, black men in complicated situations who try to do good, to get out of the criminal underworld, to definitively leave behind a past that conditions and consumes them. “First I think about the characters, what they want to say, then everything else comes. That is the most important thing, because at the end of the day there are not that many fictional plots,” she explains. The protagonist couple of Tears like razors (two gentlemen, one white and the other black, radically opposed and united only by their criminal record, the rejection of their gay children and the desire to find whoever killed them) is part of the recent history of blackcriminal fiction. When talking about his characters, his favorite creation emerges: Beauregard Motage, mechanic, skilled driver, expert in robberies and protagonist of damn asphalt (Motus), his second novel, the one that gave him recognition in the middle of the pandemic. “It’s a book he wanted to do, whether it sold or not. He needed to write it. It tells the story of people like the ones I grew up with. It is a book that changed my life.”

“Writers tell lies to find the truth” [Los escritores cuentan mentiras para encontrar la verdad] reads the tattoo that Cosby has on his right forearm. Truth and guilt are two of the great themes that run through her work, marked by the constant presence of the south of her country: the landscapes, the countrymen and the injustices. “You have to be very strong to live in the south, a very special type of strength after everything that has happened, but it is a place that I adore, where the strength of the community is very present,” she comments about the land that continues to dwell. In his speech, and in his stories, there are small cracks through which some optimism sneaks in.

“The crime novel is the gospel of the poor and the forgotten. It is the best genre to address social criticism. It talks about pain, loss and despair, but in a way that we see and understand,” he says about the genre that he has always preferred, as a reader and now as a writer. His holy trinity in crime fiction is Walter Mosley, Dennis Lehane and Elmore Leonard. “They made me realize what this literature was capable of. They are books that stay with you after reading them. And the three of them were my ultimate impulse: they do something magical, even if they write about darkness. Having them as friends has been a gift. Now I try to follow his path.”

Reading and a teacher and then mentor in high school ––”Mr. Jeffrey Bone”–– made him believe in literature and its possibilities, but for many years Cosby made do with physical jobs, very different from writing. “This is a blessing. I love telling stories,” he celebrates. “When I was little, we had few resources and we didn’t travel. “My novels have taken me all over the United States and part of the world, how could I not like it?”

When he leaves Spain, where he has stopped for the first time, Cosby will return to Gloucester, the town of 3,000 inhabitants where he lives with his wife and the environment that keeps him grounded when he enters the best-seller list of The New York Times or receives the most prestigious awards of the genre. “I try to find a balance, no matter how difficult it is, and they are the ones who help me.” At her house he works for about three hours in the morning and two in the afternoon because, he considers, “you don’t have to force it, you have to let things flow.” Only two constants in his routine: his lucky cap, which his wife wants to throw away because it collects dust and grime, and his writing playlist, with American hip-hop songs, Bruce Springsteen or instrumental music. He is working, he claims, on a novel about a family that owns a crematorium and gets into trouble with the mafia. He sounds like SA Cosby in its purest form.

