With the Iowa caucuses just days away, Donald Trump and his campaign team change their point of view on the main opponent of the Republican primaries, targeting Nikki Haley. For Trump's former UN ambassador, this is the official recognition of the positive momentum her candidacy has seen in recent times, after all of last year the former president saw Ron DeSantis as the only opponent to fear, and then attack.

The latest polls have instead shown aundeniable advance of the republican, particularly in New Hampshire where, on January 23, the first real primaries will be held. According to a new CNN survey, Trump's lead over the former governor of South Carolina has fallen below 10%. In fact, the former president's staff considers that to be sure of winning the nomination by mid-March, as their plans envisage, Trump must win in these first electoral rounds with an advantage above 10%.

Thus, CNN underlines today, Trump's team is taking Haley's rise very seriously – even if the former president continues to enjoy a large lead in other states – and the tycoon himself has begun to target her former ambassador, particularly on immigration, trying to portray her as weak on this front.

In particular, in an email sent to all New Hampshire voters it is remembered how Haley opposed the 'travel ban', the controversial entry ban on citizens of several Muslim countries that Trump imposed as soon as he arrived in the White House. And which he promises to reintroduce once he returns to the presidency.

Furthermore Trump attacked the Republican – who is receiving the support of many conservatives, including the influential Koch brothers, due to the greater chances she would have with independents, minorities and women – calling her a product of the establishment: “Nikki Haley has always been in the pocket of the establishment open borders – he said at a recent rally – she is a globalist, she likes the globe, I am for America first”.

And there is no shortage of even lower blows: on Truth SocialTrump has indeed relaunched an article from a far-right website claiming that Haley would not be eligible for the presidency because when she was born in the United States her parents had not yet obtained citizenship. Clearly false statement, since anyone born on American soil is an American citizen for all intents and purposes. Attacks that recall the racist lies that Trump spread for years against Barack Obama, regarding the fact that he was not a legitimate president because he was not born in the United States.