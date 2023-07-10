The Russian private aerospace group S7 Group will develop a new training aircraft for initial piloting training. Vladislav Filev, co-owner of S7 Group, told Izvestia about this.

“In Torbeevo (Moscow region. – Ed.) We continue engineering work on the light aircraft project. Now we have decided to create a training board for the initial training of aviation personnel in the country,” Filev said.

The new aircraft will be four-seater with two passenger seats and seats for the commander and co-pilot, S7 told Izvestia. The airframe will be created using composite materials from the company’s own laboratory. The engine will also be developed by its own S7 design bureau in Rybinsk (Yaroslavl region).

The first sample of the motor for static testing will be ready within the next two months, S7 said. The cost of development in the company is not disclosed.

Experts note that another 1.5-2 billion rubles may be required to certify the model and launch mass production. At the same time, the terms of certification may be delayed, experts say.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article: Key to restart: S7 will develop its own training aircraft