The Russian airline S7 Airlines will open charter flights from Moscow to Italian Bari, Olbia and Pisa at the beginning of March 2021. This was reported by the air carrier’s press service on Wednesday, January 13.

“In accordance with the permission of the Federal Air Transport Agency, S7 Airlines opened the sale for weekly charter flights from Moscow to the cities of Italy – Bari, Olbia and Pisa. Those categories of passengers who are allowed to fly under the current restrictions will be accepted for transportation on these flights, ”the message says.

Flights will be operated as follows: on Fridays from March 5 – Moscow – Bari – Moscow; on Saturdays from March 6 – Moscow – Olbia – Moscow, on Sundays from March 7 – Moscow – Pisa – Moscow.

Russian citizens, as well as foreigners who have the right to enter the Russian Federation, can buy air tickets for flights to Moscow.

Before boarding a flight, foreigners must present to the control officers a certificate of a negative result of a PCR test for coronavirus with a validity period of no more than 72 hours.

Russia in the spring of 2020 completely suspended regular and charter international flights due to the spread of coronavirus infection. Carriers could only operate special flights to bring citizens home.

In August 2020, Turkey, Great Britain (as of January 2021, flights are temporarily suspended), Tanzania opened for Russians. Then Switzerland, Egypt, UAE, Maldives, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Serbia, Cuba, Japan were added to the list. In November, flights resumed to Hong Kong, France, Spain and Italy, and Ethiopia.