One of the most anticipated smartphones of 2022 is Samsung’s Galaxy S22. This new top of the line from the Korean brand will be the market standard for several months and will show the best it can create.

Rumors and information leaks have already revealed a lot about this new smartphone and now another important piece of data has emerged. The Galaxy S22 will be about to be presented and Samsung has finally set a release date.

+ Videos and specifications of the new Samsung S22 are leaked on the internet

Once again this is not official information revealed by Samsung. According to the website Digital Daily, it should happen next February. Its presentation will be at the beginning, on February 8, in a virtual event that will serve as the basis for these new smartphones.

Even with this confirmation already presented, the invitations to the virtual event should be sent to the press at the end of January. Beyond this moment, there may be a public presentation in a normal Unpacked.

The day after the presentation of the new Galaxy S22, Samsung should put these new models on pre-sale. Public sales are expected to start later, expected on February 24.

Of course, in this new Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Samsung should present even more products, as usual. The new Galaxy Tab S8 tablets are expected to appear, as well as other extras and other equipment, probably dedicated to audio.

This is excellent news for anyone waiting for Samsung’s news. The Galaxy S22 is the most anticipated smartphone in recent months, which comes a month after another brand new feature, the Galaxy S21 FE.

