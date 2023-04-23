The Honda S2000 Type R that should have been there much earlier is here now! And you can order one.

In recent years, Honda has delighted us with some memorable Type R models and FN-generation Civic Type R. Now a ‘fast’ badge is not very special, in principle. Many brands have one or two. What was special about the Type R treatment was that Honda really did a lot of major modifications to make it a real driver’s car.

Honda has built these special models based on the NSX, Integra, Accord and Civic. So there aren’t very many. It is therefore not that Honda now has a complete line of Type R models. You can only order the Civic today. Another important omission is a fast S2000 Type R, which was not available either.

Almost

There have been a number of ‘almost’ Type R models such as the Type S, Type V, CR and various Mugen versions, but a real Type R never came from the S2000. Now the S2000 was a special car in itself and perhaps more importantly: it was a convertible.

That was the reason for Honda at the time not to do it. In addition, the S2000 is now popular as an occasion, but new the cars could not be lost on the paving stones and an even more expensive variant would not really be beneficial for sales. Remember, the competition was pretty fierce back then.

But now there is one! The S2000 Type R is not a product of Honda itself, but of Evasive Motorsport. However, they have been very careful to make it look like this is just a factory car. Because they have done almost exactly what Honda would have done if Honda had made an S2000 Typ R themselves.

Appearance Honda S2000 Type R

Let’s start with the appearance, which is almost perfect. There is a body kit, albeit a very subtle one. The most eye-catching detail is the new front bumper. Everything is painted in Championship White, this creamy white color comes from the first Honda Formula 1 cars. The (new) rims are also creamy white, with seriously large – namely 14 inch in diameter – brake discs with Brembo calipers behind them. There’s a big rear wing and a lot of carbon. Looks like it should, right?

This also applies to the interior of the S2000 Type R. That is red Alcantara everywhere. The Recaro Podium bucket seats fit wonderfully well. Oh, and what’s not red Alcantara is black Alcantara, like the steering wheel and dashboard. In the dashboard we see a new MOTEC instrumentation. The original instrumentation has not aged very well. It is noticeable that the tachometer goes less far: a maximum of 8,000 rpm instead of 9,000?

Turbo

That’s because there is a different engine in the S2000 Type R! The F20C has been removed and has been replaced by a K20C1, which is the turbocharged two-liter from the previous generation Civic Type R. It is good for 320 hp as standard and we have no idea what it is now. Evasive Motorsport has quite a few upgrades for this engine in the Civic, so it seems strong that they have not done anything else with the engine.

The beauty of all this: you can order one! It’s kind of a restomod, actually. You can supply an S2000 yourself and then they will convert it to an S2000 Type R at Evasive Motorsport. Of course you can also transfer more money and then they will look for a suitable donor car. Prices are unknown.

Read more? These are all Type R models in a row!

This article S2000 Type R is FINALLY here appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#S2000 #Type #FINALLY