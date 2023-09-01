The 26 lunch guests all won an award for their work. For example, Stien den Hollander (S10) won the Edison Pop 2023 in the Dutch-language category and a 3FM Award for the best album, Jochem Myjer received the Toon Hermans Prize, Femke Kok became world champion skating at the 500 meters and cyclist Demi Vollering won the Amstel Gold Race and the Tour de France Femmes.

Politician Johan Remkes (winner of the 2022 Machiavelli Prize), NOS Russia correspondent Iris de Graaf (Bazaars Woman of the Year Award 2022) and chess grandmaster Anish Giri also joined the palace. Myjer’s colleague Tineke Schouten was on the guest list because she received the oeuvre award from the Association of Theater and Concertgebouw Directors.

The other guests: stand-up comedian Yunus Aktas (jury and audience award Camerettenfestival), journalist Haroon Ali (De Tegel in the Background category), Erik Back and Netty Wakker (agricultural entrepreneurs of the year 2023), professor of neurology Bas Bloem (Stevin premium 2022), writer Anjet Daanje (Libris Literature Prize 2023 and Boekenbon Literature Prize 2022), translator Adri Boon (European Literature Prize 2022), snowboarder Lisa Bunschoten (world champion snowboard cross and dual banked slalom at World Championship parasnowboarding), official of the year 2022 Remco Duisterhof, writer and evolutionary biologist Tijs Goldschmidt (PC Hooft Prize 2023 for contemplative prose), Business Woman of the Year 2022 Kristel Groeneboom, de Bossche alderman Ufuk Kâhya (best young director 2022), professor Tanja van der Lippe (Stevin Prize 2022), alderman Tynaarlo Miguel Ririhena (best director of a small municipality 2022), professor Iris Sommer (Huibregtsen Prize 2022), chef Emile van der Staak (best vegetable restaurant in the world), swimmer Marrit Steenbergen (world champion 100 meter medley short course), entrepreneur Mariam Talhaoui (Global People Award category entrepreneur) . See also Picture of the Week column: When the darkness of war recedes

