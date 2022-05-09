AD Song Contest PodcastThis is the second episode of the Eurovision Song Contest special of the AD Mediapodcast. Not a conversation about the TV and radio world, but about the biggest music festival in the world. In this podcast the latest news from Turin. How is Stien den Hollander (S10) preparing for the first semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest?

Song festival reporter Alexander van Eenenaam is located in Turin and spoke with S10 on the turquoise carpet at the opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest. There, the singer told how she relaxes before her big performance. For example, she listens to a song by Nick Drake, she encourages herself and she has asked the Dutch stage manager to do the same.

Furthermore, the bookmakers are discussed and the results of the poll at the national Eurovision fan clubs. The Big Five (Spain, Italy, Germany, France and United Kingdom) are also discussed. They are already automatically in the final and except for Germany they all come with a good entry. See also Audi is going to try something Mercedes couldn't

In addition, there is a block with copycats. Lithuania turns out to be a big fan of the Dutch singer Caro Emerald. And of course the line-up of the first semi-final is discussed. Which song should you hear and when can you take a toilet break? Including a forecast of which countries will make it to the final.

So listen! To the AD Media Podcast: Song Contest Special II. With Eurovision reporter Alexander of One Name and Eurovision connoisseur Mark den Blanken† Presentation is in the hands of Manuel Venderbos† Would you rather use your favorite podcast apps via Spotify or apple† Which can! Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.

S10 during rehearsals. © EBU / CORINNE CUMMING

