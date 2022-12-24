Singer S10 enjoyed her Eurovision participation less than she had hoped. Because of the tension, her body even ‘locked’, after which she had to be patched up with emergency measures.

It was already nerve-wracking for viewers at home last May. After the first semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, the presenters started to name ten countries that had advanced to the final. Nine countries awaythe Netherlandsstill not read. S10 was the very last to hear that she would be in the final four days later.

At home, the tension was undoubtedly gone after a bit of zapping, but not in Italy. The pressure of the semi-final gave Stien den Hollander (22), as the artist is really called, a ‘tick’. “My body shut down. With massages and all sorts of miracle potions I was patched up for the final. I was very nervous about that,” she says today NRC.



After the result, the fairy tale in the TV studio – poof, as Cinderella – was immediately over S10

S10 calls her adventure seven months later ‘a great experience’. Maybe a bit too big, especially to really enjoy it. “Because it is not so nice for an artist that you are part of such a very large machine with your song,” said the singer. She felt like a small link. “It is not about you, but about all those countries at the same time. Backstage you follow a route of colors towards the stage.”

She found it difficult to carry everything on her own. “In such a mega production you are always on. A video here, a photo there. Always be available. I found it difficult to focus.” S10 was met with The depth eventually eleventh. ,,I would have preferred to have been better in the final, but it was no different”, she admits.

It was a dream to participate, but it was not very romantic. ,,After the result, Ukraine won of course, the fairy tale in the TV studio – poof, as Cinderella – was immediately over. fluorescent lights on. Bye. Go to the airport.”

S10 also knew in advance that the media circus is not just about music. Then why participate? “Ultimately it’s music, which I’m never afraid of,” she said Mezza, the magazine of this site. “I always want to have something to live for and this was the ultimate rejoicing. Every step was new: the announcement of my participation, the shooting of the clip, those two weeks in Turin…”

The fear was there even before the semi-finals, she said. ,,There was one moment, just before the semi-finals, when I was overcome with fear in the dressing room. That I didn’t want to anymore, afraid it wouldn’t go well. But on my own I got that under control, I managed to leave that fear there. That gave me so much strength and confidence, I’m proud of that.”

In terms of career, S10 can look back on a dream year. Her Eurovision song The depth was one of the biggest hits of 2022 and alone came in at 1 in the Top 40 and the Single Top 100. In this year’s Top 2000, the song comes in at 1391, the clip has now been viewed more than 6.2 million times. Without a facea duet with her good friend Froukje, was recently named Song of the Year at the music program 3for12.

