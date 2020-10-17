On Sunday evening Schalke 04 will meet Union Berlin in the local Veltins Arena. Coach Manuel Baum would like to interrupt the series of games without a win and, above all, bring more creativity and imagination to the offensive. At the same time he has to do without a few players.
The second home game of the current season should bring the redemption: On Sunday at 6:00 p.m. Schalke 04 must give everything to win against the guests of Union Berlin. Manuel Baum, that much is already clear, wants to liven up his team’s offensive in order to radiate noticeably more goal danger. It will be exciting to see what his first real starting XI will look like after two weeks of training.
It is already clear that Frederik Rönnow will be in goal. The borrowed keeper will replace Ralf Fährmann, who is still injured. It will be the Dane’s great chance to become number one for the time being.
The line of defense before that will very likely act as a back four. Bastian Oczipka will appear on the left. He’s not the type of left-back who runs up and down the flank and can always set accents on the offensive, but he is the very likely starting player.
His counterpart on the right will probably be the loaned Kilian Ludewig. Although he has not really had match experience and is only 20 years old, he is also the only right-back in the squad. Alessandro Schöpf would be an alternative, but his use is unlikely.
In central defense, everything comes down to Salif Sané and Matija Nastasic. Ozan Kabak is out of suspension and Benjamin Stambouli has not made a good impression so far this season. Baum thinks a lot of Sané anyway, and Nastasic also convinced in the last test.
In the midfield it will not only be exciting in terms of staff, but also in terms of the chosen basic formation. One thing is clear: Suat Serdar will be out due to his hamstring injury. One can probably assume a kind of 4-1-4-1. Omar Mascarell would give the six.
Mark Uth, who will take on more offensive tasks, also has a regular place at the moment. His somewhat more defensive counterpart is likely to be called Nabil Bentaleb. Can Bozdogan could also be an option.
The two outer lanes are also interesting to watch. Amine Harit, who has been back in training for a week, has found her way back into the units and the content after initial difficulties (after a two-week break), said Baum at the press conference before the game. The fact that he can also imagine that he and Uth are on the pitch at the same time could have direct consequences: Harit could take over the left outside, Benito Raman on the right. Depending on how far the young Moroccan is, Steven Skrzybski could also start.
The storm top will probably wear Goncalo Paciencia. Even if he only completed the second half in the test against SC Paderborn while Vedad Ibisevic was allowed to start, he is likely to be the coach’s first choice. For Ibisevic, who scored his first goal in the S04 dress in this test, initially only the reserve role remains – as does Ahmed Kutucu.
