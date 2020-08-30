Highlights: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s strange statement came in the past

Imran, who was positioning India as America’s frontline, reiterated friendship with China

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar gave a befitting reply, said – what you did, not necessarily what we should do

There was a hint towards China, Pakistan is dancing completely on the fingers of the dragon

new Delhi

Pakistan itself has become a puppet in the hands of China, now trying unsuccessfully to show mirror to India. Recently, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that western countries are using India as pawns. While showing the future of Pakistan’s future with China, Imran said that western forces are using India to suppress China. He cited this as a major reason for going with China. On behalf of India, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has said that ‘he may be looking at his history. India is not like that. Jayanshakar said that we feel proud of our freedom. He told the English newspaper Hindustan Times in an interview, “Some people feel that if they did something, we will do the same. India has its own view on itself.”

What did Imran say?

In an interview given to World News, Imran described China as a true friend. He said that Pakistan’s future is linked with China. Imran, China, is the only country which has always stood with Pakistan. Referring to India in the same interview, Khan said that ‘it is unfortunate that Western forces are using India to suppress China’. He said that this is also a reason behind geographical reasons behind proximity to China.

Is the fire of dissatisfaction in PLA

Jaishankar showed his mirror with the answer

The foreign minister said to HT, “Those who say all this may be looking at their history and assessing their existence. Certainly India is not like this. Always hiding in the pall of a powerful country If Pakistan talks like this, it is strange. The foreign minister said, “Look at our history. Since we have gone through two very difficult centuries, we are particularly proud of our independence. Some people feel that if they did something, we will do the same. India has a different view of itself. “Jaishankar said that India has its own interests, its own character. He said that India cannot be defined against anyone.

The area from which the 1962 war broke out, why is China building a new road there?

America is in favor of India against China

China’s antics have troubled many countries, including India and the United States. This is the reason that in the past, the proximity of the two countries has increased on the issue of China. Pakistan, which once danced at the behest of the United States, is now wavering on the flute of China. Because of this, he is no longer fond of America. The way China tried to capture the South China Sea and then tried to hurt American interests, it has created an atmosphere against China there. Here, the way India faced China in Ladakh and then responded in its own way, it has also received praise from the US. Pakistan is not looking at all this with a teary eye.