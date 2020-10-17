External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended an event and looked at the current situation in India and China. He said that Line of Actual Control should be peace near India and China. He said that if there will be no peace on the border, then obviously there can never be any harmony in the relationship.S Jaishankar said that after 2008 the world is once again facing the global financial crisis. He said about the upliftment of Africa, the contribution of Africa is in our strategic interest. If Africa becomes one of the poles of global politics, it is better for us.

Looking at the constant tension along the India-China border, S Jaishankar said that peace should be established in the border areas only then your relationship can be cordial. He said that there should be peace along the Line of Actual Control. He said that if there will be provocative action from across the border then obviously the relationship will be affected and that is what we are seeing.

Earlier on Friday, the Foreign Minister said in a virtual program of the Asia Society, “Since 1993, so far there have been many agreements between the two countries which have prepared the framework for peace and stability. These agreements covered everything from border management to the behavior of soldiers, but what happened this year proved all agreements hollow.

The deployment of large numbers of Chinese troops along the border is in stark contrast to previous agreements. In such a situation, when the soldiers of two countries are present in tense areas, then the same thing happened on 15 June. Jaishankar said, this behavior not only affects the conversation but also spoils the 30-year relationship. At the core of India-China relations was to maintain peace and stability at the border, but the tension at the border is bound to affect the relations between the two countries.